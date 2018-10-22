Coach Nick Nurse said Wright (thigh) is expected to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Wright is set to miss a fourth straight game Monday with a left adductor strain, but he was able to participate in the team's pregame shootaround and is trending towards making his season debut later in the week. Look for Fred Van Vleet to see some extra run until Wright returns.