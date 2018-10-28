Raptors' Delon Wright: Expects to play Monday
Wright (hip) is expected to play Monday at Milwaukee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wright has been dealing with a left hip strain for most of the season already, and he has only seen action in one game for five minutes. Probably not at full strength just yet, the former Utah standout expects to play Monday however when Toronto travels to Milwaukee.
