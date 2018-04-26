Wright scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.

Wright led Raptors players in bench minutes in this well-rounded performance, which saw him chip in across the board. He also finished second on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night and provided strong defensive metrics. Wright has emerged as a core rotation player and has averaged 15.7 points per game on 55 percent shooting in the team's three wins this series.