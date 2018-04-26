Raptors' Delon Wright: Fills box score off bench in win
Wright scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.
Wright led Raptors players in bench minutes in this well-rounded performance, which saw him chip in across the board. He also finished second on the team in scoring thanks to an efficient shooting night and provided strong defensive metrics. Wright has emerged as a core rotation player and has averaged 15.7 points per game on 55 percent shooting in the team's three wins this series.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Low production despite increased minutes•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Plays just 11 minutes in loss•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Contributes all-around line Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Headed back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 15 in Friday's start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....