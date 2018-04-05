Wright had eight points (4-9 FG), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 victory over the Celtics.

This game was well in control, affording Wright some additional playing time. He showed what he is capable of, flirting with a triple-double while also adding a combined four defensive stats. He is not going to be this good on a nightly basis, however, the Raptors have now basically locked up the first seed in the East and rest could be coming for some of the starters. This could allow Wright to see a boost in his value, if only for one game.