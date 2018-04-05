Raptors' Delon Wright: Flirts with triple-double Wednesday
Wright had eight points (4-9 FG), nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 victory over the Celtics.
This game was well in control, affording Wright some additional playing time. He showed what he is capable of, flirting with a triple-double while also adding a combined four defensive stats. He is not going to be this good on a nightly basis, however, the Raptors have now basically locked up the first seed in the East and rest could be coming for some of the starters. This could allow Wright to see a boost in his value, if only for one game.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Plays just 11 minutes in loss•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Contributes all-around line Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Headed back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 15 in Friday's start•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Active and available to play Sunday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...