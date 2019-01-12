Wright recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.

Wright finished with a season high steal total. He has scored in double figures in three of the last five games, a feat he has accomplished only once prior this season. Unsurprisingly, the three double-digit scoring efforts during this recent stretch all took place on nights when Wright saw at least 20 minutes. Given the team's overwhelming depth, Wright's value isn't likely to extend beyond deep leagues.