Raptors' Delon Wright: Full line in Friday's win
Wright recorded 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-105 win over the Nets.
Wright finished with a season high steal total. He has scored in double figures in three of the last five games, a feat he has accomplished only once prior this season. Unsurprisingly, the three double-digit scoring efforts during this recent stretch all took place on nights when Wright saw at least 20 minutes. Given the team's overwhelming depth, Wright's value isn't likely to extend beyond deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...