Raptors' Delon Wright: Goes through shooting drills
Wright (shoulder) has progressed to shooting, but remains without a concrete timetable for a return, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Wright dislocated his shoulder in mid-November, but was able to avoid surgery and was expected to miss around a month or so of action. It's been roughly two weeks since that original timetable was provided, so it appears Wright is progressing well considering he was able to put up some shots already Monday. The Raptors should provide more updates as Wright ups his participation in practice and his next step will likely be more individual drills, followed by contact. Fred Van Vleet should continue to serve as the backup point guard until Wright is cleared.
