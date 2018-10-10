Raptors' Delon Wright: Headed back to bench role
Wright will shift back to a bench role for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Wright picked up the start Friday with Kyle Lowry sitting out for rest and posted 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 26 minutes. It was an impressive showing all around and he showed the staff that he could step up in a time of need. However, with Lowry back in the lineup, Wright will return to his normal bench role, which is where he should start the regular season.
