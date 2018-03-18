Wright will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.

Wright picked up the start Friday vs. the Mavericks with Kyle Lowry getting the night off for rest, posting 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across a whopping 39 minutes. It was a solid, well-rounded effort for the third-year guard, but with Lowry set to rejoin the starting five Sunday, Wright will be knocked back to the bench. Look for Wright's minutes to take a fairly decent hit, though an absence from Fred VanVleet (hand) should still provide him with some extra playing time in the backcourt.