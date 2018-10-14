Raptors' Delon Wright: Held out of practice Sunday
Wright (thigh) didn't practice Sunday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wright has been dealing with a strained thigh since suffering the injury during Wednesday's preseason game. Although it doesn't seem to be too serious, the Reports will likely be cautious in bringing the Utah product back too quickly.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't travel to New Orleans•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Exits game with strained thigh•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Headed back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Drops 15 in exhibition win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Fills box score off bench in win•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...