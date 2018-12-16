Raptors' Delon Wright: In starting lineup Sunday
Wright will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
As expected, with Kyle Lowry (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (back) sidelined Sunday, Wright will get the start at point guard and should be in line for a heavy dose of minutes as a result. Lorenzo Brown is expected to operate as Wright's backup.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Returns Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Poked in eye, goes to locker room•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 10 points in 13 minutes•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will play Monday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...