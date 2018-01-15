Wright scored 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 117-11 loss to Philadelphia.

Returning to the bench, Wright responded with a season-high five three-pointers to lead all Toronto reserves with 20 points. In three starts in place of Kyle Lowry, the guard was serviceable to the tune of 7.6 points while sinking 36.3 percent of his 7.3 shots per game. On Monday, Wright exceeded beyond his 8.7 points per game average with his second 20-plus point game of the season. However, his value as a scorer is minimal, especially when you consider that this was only the fifth game in which Wright made more than one three-pointer.