Raptors' Delon Wright: Low production despite increased minutes
Wright finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to the Wizards.
Wright once again saw some additional playing time with Fred VanVleet (shoulder) sitting on the sidelines. Despite the increase, Wright was not able to excel in his bench role as he had done earlier in the season. He did manage to contribute across the board but the Raptors are going to need more out of him and the rest of the bench if they hope to win the next two games, securing the series.
