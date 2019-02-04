Wright compiled 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-103 victory over the Clippers.

Wright notched double-digit scoring for the first time in over two weeks, ending with 14 points in Sunday's victory. His playing time was up slightly over the past few games, due in large part to the blowout nature of the scoreline. Kyle Lowry (back) was also out for this one which loosened the leash somewhat. There is no word on the severity of Lowry's injury but if he is forced to miss further time, Wright could have some backend value for the immediate future.