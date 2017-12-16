Raptors' Delon Wright: 'No soreness' in shoulder
Wright reported "no soreness" in his shoulder following Friday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Wright made his return to action Friday after missing a month with a dislocated shoulder. The backup point guard played 16 minutes, finishing with seven points, two assists and a steal. Prior to the injury, Wright was averaging more than 20 minutes per game, and he'll now compete with Fred VanVleet for playing time off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Advances to 3-on-3 work•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't get surgery, out one month•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: To see specialist, out indefinitely•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...