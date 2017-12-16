Wright reported "no soreness" in his shoulder following Friday's game against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Wright made his return to action Friday after missing a month with a dislocated shoulder. The backup point guard played 16 minutes, finishing with seven points, two assists and a steal. Prior to the injury, Wright was averaging more than 20 minutes per game, and he'll now compete with Fred VanVleet for playing time off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.