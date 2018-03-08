Raptors' Delon Wright: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report
Wright (toe) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Wright was forced to leave Tuesday's game early with a sprained big toe on his right foot, but the Raptors aren't listing him on the injury report just a day later, so it must not have been anything overly serious. For that reason, Wright should be available off the bench, though his exact workload is uncertain at this point and he could be monitored closely. Wright has seen 18 or less minutes in each of the last four games, so he wasn't much of a factor for fantasy purposes even before the injury.
