Raptors' Delon Wright: Out with dislocated shoulder
Wright dislocated his right shoulder and will not play in Friday's matchup with the Knicks.
Wright suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's win over the Pelicans, and it looks like the point guard could be out for an extended period of time. The Raptors likely won't be able to provide a specific timetable, however, until they get the test results back. In Wright's absence, look for Fred VanVleet to step up as the team's backup point guard behind Kyle Lowry.
