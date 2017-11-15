Raptors' Delon Wright: Perfect from field in Tuesday's win
Wright recorded 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 win over the Rockets.
Wright matched his season high in scoring, and he has now earned 22-plus minutes in eight of 13 games thus far in 2017-18. Wright's combination of size and skill allows him to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball, and he was among those who saw extended run with Norman Powell (hip) sidelined. Furthermore, Wright was already averaging career bests in points, rebounds, assists, minutes, and field goal and free-throw percentages.
