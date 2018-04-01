Wright compiled just two points on 1-of-4 shooting, adding two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 11 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 loss to Boston.

Wright has faded over the last four games, failing to score more than six points in any one game, while adding very little anywhere else. After a nice stretch of games, he has seen his minutes fall, making him a very hard player to own in anything but deeper leagues.