Wright finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over the Grizzlies.

Wright has been bad the last two weeks but had a nice game Sunday. He saw some additional run with the game well in control and made the most of it with his best performance in some time. He matched his season-high with four steals and flashed his upside throughout the contest. He still appears to be behind Fred VanVleet in the pecking order but if he can manage to produce these kinds of numbers on a more regular basis, this could change.