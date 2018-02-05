Raptors' Delon Wright: Plays well in 25 minutes
Wright finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over the Grizzlies.
Wright has been bad the last two weeks but had a nice game Sunday. He saw some additional run with the game well in control and made the most of it with his best performance in some time. He matched his season-high with four steals and flashed his upside throughout the contest. He still appears to be behind Fred VanVleet in the pecking order but if he can manage to produce these kinds of numbers on a more regular basis, this could change.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores just six points in victory•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-bests across stat sheet this season•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Leads bench with 20 points•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Shifting back to bench•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.