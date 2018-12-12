Raptors' Delon Wright: Poked in eye, goes to locker room
Wright was poked in the eye and went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
It's unclear if Wright will return. If he misses time, Fred VanVleet and Lorenzo Brown could see extra run.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 10 points in 13 minutes•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will play Monday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Expects to play Monday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...