Wright contributed 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes in the Raptors' 95-86 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday.

Wright drew the start at point guard with both Kyle Lowry (thigh) and Fred VanVleet (back) sidelined, and he parlayed the opportunity into a productive outing. The young veteran's minutes are typically capped in the low 20s at most in his bench role, but he's shown the ability to generate solid production in the past when given sufficient playing time. Wright would presumably draw another start Wednesday against the Pacers if his aforementioned pair of teammates remain on the shelf for that contest, but the two days off between games offers at least one of them a solid chance of recovering sufficiently.