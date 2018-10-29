Raptors' Delon Wright: Questionable but expected to play
Wright is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee, but he's expected to play, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The designation looks to be mostly precautionary, as the Raptors are anticipating having Wright back Monday to add depth in the backcourt. Thus far, Wright has only been available for one game, in which he was limited to just five minutes of action.
