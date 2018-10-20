Wright (thigh) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It was thought that the Raptors might just be saving Wright for the second night of a back-to-back set, but he also missed shootaround Saturday morning. Thus, he appears to be trending toward a true game-time decision. Lorenzo Brown and Norman Powell remain the most likely to see a slight increase in workload should he ultimately sit out.