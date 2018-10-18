Raptors' Delon Wright: Remains limited at practice
Wright (thigh) remained limited at Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Wright sat out Wednesday's opener due to a lingering thigh injury, which continues to restrict his ability to practice. The fact that he's yet to be fully cleared is concerning and there's a decent chance Wright is unable to take the court for Friday's tilt. The fact that the Raptors are headed into a back-to-back set also hurts his chances of playing, but Wright can still tentatively be given a questionable designation for the time being. Look for another update to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround.
