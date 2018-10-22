Raptors' Delon Wright: Remains out Monday
Wright (thigh) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Wright will miss a fourth straight game to open the season as he continues to battle a left adductor strain. The guard was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, suggesting he's inching closer to a return. Look for Fred Van Vleet to continue to see increased usage in Wright's absence.
