Wright (thigh) did not practice Monday and remains questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Wright has been nursing a strained thigh muscle, and the Raptors will continue to handle his status on a day-to-day basis as the regular season approaches. If he's ultimately unable to go Wednesday, Fred VanVleet and Lorenzo Brown would be in position for increased minutes off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.