Raptors' Delon Wright: Remains questionable for opener
Wright (thigh) did not practice Monday and remains questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wright has been nursing a strained thigh muscle, and the Raptors will continue to handle his status on a day-to-day basis as the regular season approaches. If he's ultimately unable to go Wednesday, Fred VanVleet and Lorenzo Brown would be in position for increased minutes off the bench behind Kyle Lowry.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Held out of practice Sunday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't travel to New Orleans•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Exits game with strained thigh•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Headed back to bench role•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Drops 15 in exhibition win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting Friday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...