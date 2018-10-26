Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Friday
Wright (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Wright was unable to participate in Thursday's practice, so his absence does not come as much of a surprise. The left adductor strain looks to be a lingering one for Wright, and now, with Fred VanVleet (toe) downgraded to questionable for Friday's game, the Raptors could be without quality point guard depth against the Mavericks.
