Play

Wright (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

As expected, given his doubtful tag, Wright will be sidelined Friday after his re-aggravated his sprained right toe. It's unclear how much time Wright is set to miss, but in his absence, Fred VanVleet should get a slight boost in usage off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories