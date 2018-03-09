Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Friday
Wright (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
As expected, given his doubtful tag, Wright will be sidelined Friday after his re-aggravated his sprained right toe. It's unclear how much time Wright is set to miss, but in his absence, Fred VanVleet should get a slight boost in usage off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Plays well in 25 minutes•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores just six points in victory•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...