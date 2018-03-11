Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Sunday
The Raptors are listing Wright (toe) as out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Wright's absence for a second straight game will open up more minutes at both backcourt spots for Fred VanVleet, who is coming off a strong 11-point, five-assist outing in Friday's victory over the Rockets. The toe injury doesn't appear to be a significant one for Wright, who could be able to play again as soon as Tuesday in Brooklyn.
