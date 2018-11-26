Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 10 points in 13 minutes
Wright had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.
Wright has seen 20-plus minutes only five times through 16 appearances thus far this season. He remains a versatile two-way player who can fill up a stat sheet in limited action, which is exactly what he has done in these last two tilts after scoring 10 points (on four-of-four from the field and two-of-two from beyond the arc) to go with three boards, three dimes, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's win over the Wizards. With that being said, barring a trade or a bunch of backcourt injuries, the team's depth figures to limit Wright's fantasy appeal to deeper leagues.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will play Monday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Expects to play Monday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Officially questionable Friday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...