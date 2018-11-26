Wright had 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 125-115 win over the Heat.

Wright has seen 20-plus minutes only five times through 16 appearances thus far this season. He remains a versatile two-way player who can fill up a stat sheet in limited action, which is exactly what he has done in these last two tilts after scoring 10 points (on four-of-four from the field and two-of-two from beyond the arc) to go with three boards, three dimes, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's win over the Wizards. With that being said, barring a trade or a bunch of backcourt injuries, the team's depth figures to limit Wright's fantasy appeal to deeper leagues.