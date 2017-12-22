Wright contributed 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during a 114-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Wright's 12 points marked his best scoring total since Nov. 14 when he went for 14 points. It was also the first time all season that he has had at least four rebounds and four assists in the same game. Wright's value could take a slight hit when C.J. Miles (dental procedure) returns to the court.