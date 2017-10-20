Wright scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Bulls.

He looked good as the floor general of a Raptors' second unit that lacks experience outside of newcomer C.J. Miles. Wright could see an uptick in minutes and production if Fred VanVleet's head injury proves to be serious, but his fantasy utility will remain limited to deep leagues in his current role.