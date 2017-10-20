Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 off bench Thursday
Wright scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Bulls.
He looked good as the floor general of a Raptors' second unit that lacks experience outside of newcomer C.J. Miles. Wright could see an uptick in minutes and production if Fred VanVleet's head injury proves to be serious, but his fantasy utility will remain limited to deep leagues in his current role.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Strong effort off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Offers 13 points off bench in Game 3•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Impresses off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Playing through wrist issue•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....