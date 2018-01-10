Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 points Tuesday
Wright scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 90-89 loss to Miami.
Starting in the place of the injured Kyle Lowry (back), Wright made the most of his first start of the season. The guard shot an efficient 5-of-9 from the floor en route to 13 points in 29 minutes of action. In addition, Wright supplemented his stat line with seven rebounds and four assists, both marks being good enough for second-best in each category for the season. Given that Lowry is listed as day-to-day at this time, Wright could return to the bench as soon as Thursday against Cleveland. Until Lowry's injury situation is resolved, Wright's Tuesday performance showed that he is an adequate replacement at guard for Toronto.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: 'No soreness' in shoulder•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start