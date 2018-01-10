Wright scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 90-89 loss to Miami.

Starting in the place of the injured Kyle Lowry (back), Wright made the most of his first start of the season. The guard shot an efficient 5-of-9 from the floor en route to 13 points in 29 minutes of action. In addition, Wright supplemented his stat line with seven rebounds and four assists, both marks being good enough for second-best in each category for the season. Given that Lowry is listed as day-to-day at this time, Wright could return to the bench as soon as Thursday against Cleveland. Until Lowry's injury situation is resolved, Wright's Tuesday performance showed that he is an adequate replacement at guard for Toronto.