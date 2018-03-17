Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 15 in Friday's start
Wright scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt) while adding six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 122-115 overtime win over the Mavericks.
Getting the start in place of Kyle Lowry (rest), Wright and the rest of the Raptors' roster got off to a slow start, but he stepped up down the stretch and scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. The point guard will return to his role on the second unit, and a much smaller workload, Sunday against the Thunder.
