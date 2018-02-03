Wright totaled just six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory over Portland.

Wright has fallen off the radar somewhat over the past month after being a hot pickup just after Christmas. He has shown glimpses of his upside but has basically fallen behind Fred VanVleet in the rotation. Even in this game where the bench was given additional time due to the nature of the scoreline, Wright failed to take his opportunity. He could get hot again but probably belongs on the waivers in most leagues until he can string some solid performances together again.