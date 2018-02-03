Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores just six points in victory
Wright totaled just six points (2-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 130-105 victory over Portland.
Wright has fallen off the radar somewhat over the past month after being a hot pickup just after Christmas. He has shown glimpses of his upside but has basically fallen behind Fred VanVleet in the rotation. Even in this game where the bench was given additional time due to the nature of the scoreline, Wright failed to take his opportunity. He could get hot again but probably belongs on the waivers in most leagues until he can string some solid performances together again.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-bests across stat sheet this season•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Leads bench with 20 points•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Shifting back to bench•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.