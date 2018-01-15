Wright will move back to the bench for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Wright made three straight starts at point guard in the absence of Kyle Lowry (back), but with Lowry back in action Monday, the Utah product will move back to his regular role as the primary backup. Over his last seven games, Wright is averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.