Raptors' Delon Wright: Shifting back to bench
Wright will move back to the bench for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Wright made three straight starts at point guard in the absence of Kyle Lowry (back), but with Lowry back in action Monday, the Utah product will move back to his regular role as the primary backup. Over his last seven games, Wright is averaging 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: 'No soreness' in shoulder•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...