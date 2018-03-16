Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Friday
Wright, with Kyle Lowry out for rest, will start at point guard during Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Wright should see extended run from the starting spot as well, making him an intriguing DFS option. In his three other starts this season, he's averaged 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.7 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Active and available to play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Ruled out Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...