Wright, with Kyle Lowry out for rest, will start at point guard during Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Wright should see extended run from the starting spot as well, making him an intriguing DFS option. In his three other starts this season, he's averaged 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.7 minutes.