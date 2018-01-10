Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting at point guard Tuesday
Wright will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Wright has seen seen a surprise bump in playing time recently, averaging 26.3 minutes over the last three games. That included a 25-point, 13-rebound performance against the Bulls, which shows his potential upside. However, he did follow-up with a few sub-par showings, including posting just seven points and five rebounds against the Nets the last time out. Either way, with Kyle Lowry (back) ruled out, Wright will pick up the start in his place and should once again be relied upon for big minutes, making him one of the more intriguing cheaper options for Tuesday's DFS slate.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Career-best night in Wednesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in Thursday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: 'No soreness' in shoulder•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Upgraded to questionable Friday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Advances to 3-on-3 work•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start