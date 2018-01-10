Wright will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Wright has seen seen a surprise bump in playing time recently, averaging 26.3 minutes over the last three games. That included a 25-point, 13-rebound performance against the Bulls, which shows his potential upside. However, he did follow-up with a few sub-par showings, including posting just seven points and five rebounds against the Nets the last time out. Either way, with Kyle Lowry (back) ruled out, Wright will pick up the start in his place and should once again be relied upon for big minutes, making him one of the more intriguing cheaper options for Tuesday's DFS slate.