Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting Friday
Wright is starting in place of the resting Kyle Lowry during Friday's game against Melbourne, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Wright is a staple off the pine for the Raptors, but will have an opportunity to show what he can do in a start. Last season, he averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 20.8 minutes.
