Wright (thigh) was limited at Tuesday's practice and remains questionable for Wednesday's opener against Cleveland, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Wright was restricted to exclusively shooting drills Tuesday, and while the team remains publicly hopeful that he'll be cleared to play, Koreen notes that it "doesn't seem terribly likely." If Wright is ultimately held out, Fred VanVleet would be in position for increased time behind Kyle Lowry.

