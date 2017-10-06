Wright compiled 11 points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wright generated his second 11-point effort in three exhibitions despite seeing a slight minutes drop for the second consecutive game. The 2015 first-round pick improved his numbers across the stat sheet in his sophomore 2016-17 campaign and should have ample opportunity to take another significant step forward in the coming season. With Cory Joseph now in Indiana as part of the deal that netted the Raptors veteran C.J. Miles, Wright has the inside track on the top backup point guard job behind Kyle Lowry.