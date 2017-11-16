Raptors' Delon Wright: Suffers shoulder injury Wednesday
Wright suffered a right shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans and won't return.
Wright suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's contest and immediately went back to the locker room. It's the same shoulder he had to have surgery on in August of 2016 for a torn labrum, which makes this latest news especially concerning. Wright is expected to be reevaluated once the team returns to Toronto, which should give us a better indication for how long he'll be on the sidelines.
More News
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Perfect from field in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores 13 off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Strong effort off bench Thursday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Offers 13 points off bench in Game 3•
-
Raptors' Delon Wright: Impresses off bench Thursday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...