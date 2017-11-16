Wright suffered a right shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans and won't return.

Wright suffered the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday's contest and immediately went back to the locker room. It's the same shoulder he had to have surgery on in August of 2016 for a torn labrum, which makes this latest news especially concerning. Wright is expected to be reevaluated once the team returns to Toronto, which should give us a better indication for how long he'll be on the sidelines.