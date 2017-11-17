Raptors' Delon Wright: To see specialist, out indefinitely
Wright (shoulder) will visit with a specialist next week after being diagnosed with an injury consistent with a dislocated right shoulder.
Wright sustained the injury during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, and while the Raptors initially only announced that he'd sit out Friday against the Knicks, it's now clear that Wright is likely to miss an extended period. The backup point guard will make the trip to New York with the team next Wednesday, at which point he'll meet with a specialist who will determine the best course of action. Surgery is certainly a possibility for Wright, who underwent a procedure on the same shoulder in the summer of 2016.
