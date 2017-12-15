Raptors' Delon Wright: Upgraded to questionable Friday
Wright (shoulder) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise, but it still doesn't look like Wright will make his return to the floor Friday night. However, just the fact that the point guard is listed as questionable is surely an encouraging sign for his progress. Wright, who is considered day-to-day, will likely need to put together a full practice or two before he can be made active, but it appears as though he is very close to playing again.
