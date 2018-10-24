Raptors' Delon Wright: Will make debut Wednesday
Wright (thigh) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Wright missed the first four games of the season while battling a strained left adductor, but coach Nick Nurse confirmed after shootaround that Wright will be back in the mix Wednesday night. Wright's return will likely cut into Norman Powell's workload, though Nurse did say he plans to use both players Wednesday night.
