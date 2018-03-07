Raptors' Delon Wright: Will not return Tuesday
Wright will not return to Tuesday's tilt against the Hawks due to a sprained big toe on his right foot.
The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Wright will not return as a result. His night will end with 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), four rebounds, and one assist across 18 minutes. The Raptors play again Wednesday against the Pistons, so consider his status up in the air until the team provides more information.
