Raptors' Delon Wright: Will not return Wednesday
Wright will not return Wednesday against the Pistons after re-aggravating his sprained right toe.
Wright left Wednesday's game after re-aggravating a toe injury that caused him to leave early on Tuesday. He saw seven minutes of action before leaving and recorded three rebounds. The Raptors play the Knicks on Friday and should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
