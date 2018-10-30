Wright (hip) will play Monday against the Bucks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With fellow reserve guard Fred VanVleet out, Wright should see the bulk of the reserve point guard minutes. Wright has only seen five minutes this season, but showed last season that he is a serviceable backup point guard, posting averages of 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 20.8 minutes.