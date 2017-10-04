Wright will start at point guard for Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Clippers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Kyle Lowry is getting the night off for rest, which allows Wright to draw into the starting lineup at point guard in his place. Wright was very effective in the team's preseason opener on Sunday against the Clippers, positing 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal across 28 minutes. Without Lowry, Wright should get a fairly large workload once again, with Fred VanVleet providing relief off the bench.