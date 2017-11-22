Wright (shoulder) visited a specialist Wednesday to address his shoulder injury. It was determined that no surgery is required and he will be out for a month, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wright dislocated his right shoulder during Nov. 15's game against the Pelicans -- the same shoulder he had surgery on in Aug. of 2016 after sustaining an injury in summer league. He had been providing a nice spark off the pine for the Raptors, seeing 20.9 minutes per game and posting 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the field. In Wright's stead, Fred VanVleet will seemingly continue to garner addition run for the next month. Over the past three contests, VanVleet is garnering 21.0 minutes and posting 9.0 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field.